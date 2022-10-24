ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 24, 2022.
- The Monroe County Legislature voted to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday that creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester.
- Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and his leadership team provided an update Friday morning on efforts to combat homelessness and the connected opioid epidemic in Rochester.
- The Webster Central School District is investigating after three students allegedly went to the Webster Thomas High School homecoming football game wearing blackface.
- Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of Kirk Ashton, a former Hilton Elementary School principal accused of sexually abusing students during school hours.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday the commissioning of a permanent memorial for the Tops mass shooting this past May.