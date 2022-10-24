ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 24, 2022.

  • The Webster Central School District is investigating after three students allegedly went to the Webster Thomas High School homecoming football game wearing blackface.
  • Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of Kirk Ashton, a former Hilton Elementary School principal accused of sexually abusing students during school hours.