ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The Monroe County Legislature voted to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday that creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and his leadership team provided an update Friday morning on efforts to combat homelessness and the connected opioid epidemic in Rochester.

The Webster Central School District is investigating after three students allegedly went to the Webster Thomas High School homecoming football game wearing blackface.

Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of Kirk Ashton, a former Hilton Elementary School principal accused of sexually abusing students during school hours.