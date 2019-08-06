Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Former homeless couple receives ‘dream wedding’ from crowdfund
Top Stories
ROC the Day raises over $700K
RCSD layoff plan: 152 teachers, 32 non-teachers, 12 administrators and more
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s ‘serious misconduct’ takes center stage at hearing
Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester making spirits bright
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabres defeat Devils in offensive onslaught
Top Stories
Bills playoff picture: The view from far above
Amerks to host ‘Star Wars Night’ Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena
Bills flexed to Sunday Night Football for week 15 in Pittsburgh
McQuaid falls to New Rochelle in Class AA state championship game
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
RCSD layoff plan: 152 teachers, 32 non-teachers, 12 administrators and more
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s ‘serious misconduct’ takes center stage at hearing
Top Stories
Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester making spirits bright
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 4
RCSD teachers prepare for rally against job cuts
Annual blood drive Wednesday in honor of Officer Pierson
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump’s ‘serious misconduct’ takes center stage at hearing
Sunrise Smart Start
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 4
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 3
Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 2
Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 29
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 27
More Sunrise Smart Start Headlines
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 26
Sunrise Smart Start: Monday November 25
Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 22
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 21
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 20
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 19
Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 18
Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 15
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 14
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 13
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Occasional light snow today, not as cold
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss