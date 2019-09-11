Students in Victor learn about 9/11 through journalism

VICTOR, NY – (WROC) – Seniors at Victor Senior High School took a first hand look at the attacks on 9/11 in a journalism class.

Timothy Caughlin who teaches the class played several clips for the students Wednesday morning. It showed the utter confusion and how journalists didn’t know anything for several hours after the attacks.

Caughlin was just 11-years-old in 2001. He told us today’s students only know about the event through their parents and online.

“I think it is a great opportunity for our students,” said Principal Brian Sicsto. “I believe every generation has a galvanizing historical moment whether it was the attack on Pearl Harbor, the assassination of President Kennedy. For us it’s 9/11.

The students sat in silence as they watched the new clips. The emotional impact could be seen on their faces.

“You get to experience it on an emotional level,” said Sicsto. “Seeing the video clips , seeing the chaos that ensued and then having the opportunity to have a discussion about how it affected life after 9/11.

The class will visit the 9/11 memorial in New York later this school year.