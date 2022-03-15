Albany, N.Y. (WETM) — Lawmakers in Albany are debating how they could provide some relief at the pumps as New York drivers continue to feel the burden of higher prices.

Assemblymen and Senators on both sides of the aisle are calling for the suspension of the state gas tax going in the next fiscal year’s budget beginning next month, and comes as the American Automobile Association (AAA) calculated the average price for gas across New York is currently at $4.44 per gallon which is 12 cents higher than the national average.

Some lawmakers are concerned cutting the gas tax could impact highway maintenance as much of the state and federal gas tax goes towards road infrastructure projects, and with potholes being a big issue across Western New York, Republican Assemblyman of the 132nd District, Philip Palmesano said that the state is calling for change no matter what occurs at the federal level.

“I think we absolutely need to provide some relief to residents and taxpayers of the state,” said Palmesano. “We called for a plan, Inflation Relief and Consumer Assistance, and we’ve been pushing to kind of make the case that there needs to be relief provided to the residents of this state with the rising costs,” he added.

Palmesano said although they cannot control the fiscal policy at the federal level, there are some neat tools that the state is pushing for, hoping it will have a meaningful impact on residents.

The deadline for the next fiscal year’s budget is April 1st.