ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting in September, new gun laws will go into effect that prohibit those with concealed carry permits from being armed in what the state has deemed sensitive locations. While strengthening the process to obtain a permit.

These bills were signed by Governor Kathy Hochul Friday night to wrap up the extraordinary session. And go into effect September 1st, outlawing any gun owners from carrying in a variety of public places, and most government property. While having to attend training courses to qualify for a permit.

Michele Floyd of Rise Up Rochester knows firsthand what gun violence can do to a family. In the past three years, she’s lost her son, nephew, and niece in shootings. She applauds the governor and legislature for adding these laws to the books.

“If you’re a concealed gun carrier, why would you want to go into a school?” Floyd asked. “Why would you want to go into a grocery store? Why do you have to go into a park or anywhere children are displaying a gun? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The new law prohibits those with concealed carry permits from being armed in parks, public transit, medical and educational facilities, places of worship, and all government buildings. Plus, more eyes on every applicant’s character. The Rochester Chapter of Mom’s Demand Action believes this can save lives.

“Some reference to the individual’s social media accounts, to assess their moral character,” Deborah Antoniades said. “They will have to provide four references and information on their domestic partner. Again, this will all keep families safe.”

The new law also requires applicants for a concealed carry permit to complete training courses set by the state, including live-fire testing. Then get it renewed every three years. Those like Antonia Wynter of Rochester worry these policies overlook the root causes of gun violence in Rochester and ignore how criminals get guns.

“The people that are offending and committing the crimes don’t have pistol permits,” said Wynter. “They’re obtaining guns illegally and one of the things we do is crackdown on private store owners perpetuating some of those illegal gun sales. Maybe that’s something to shift the focus on to.”

In debate, the laws received support from all Democratic lawmakers across the Greater Rochester Area. But Republicans with opposition fear the new permit process will back up the court systems when it’s time to renew them.

“Just in the county I live in there are 10,000 pistol permit holders and we only have two county court judges,” Assemble Member Marjorie Byrnes. “Our licensing authority are our two county court judges.”

The purchase of gun ammunition also requires background checks to be done while tracking it in a statewide database. Those with misdemeanors in drug or alcohol-related convictions also don’t qualify for canceled carry permits.

Another law strengthened in this extraordinary session was banning the sale of hard plate bulletproof vests like the style the Buffalo Mass Shooter used. But people can ask for exceptions if it’s necessary for their job.