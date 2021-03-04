NYGOP Chairman blasts Dems’ emergency powers deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy held a press conference with several Republican lawmakers at noon. They blasted the Dems’ plan to strip emergency powers from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the legislation as early as Friday. Many have said it does little to limit the powers of the Governor.

A major talking point among GOP lawmakers is the question, did Governor Cuomo help craft this legislation? Gov. Cuomo implied that he hand in the deal according to some lawmakers. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie sent out a press release Thursday clarifying that the governor was not consulted in drafting the legislation.

GOP members called the legislation a backroom deal between the governor, Senate Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Carl Heastie.

Langworthy said that every day this current session has met amendments have been introduced to strip the governor’s powers in each section. Each time those amendments have been voted down.

Langworthy renewed calls for the governor to be impeached after Cuomo refused to resign on Wednesday.

Recently, Cuomo has come under fire for his administration’s reporting of nursing home deaths. He is also facing allegations of sexual harassment from two previous staffers and inappropriate behavior by a third woman.

Cuomo has said he will no resign from his position over the allegations. He issued an apology saying he feels embarrassed that he made someone feel uncomfortable.