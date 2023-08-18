ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The US Department of Agriculture approved a request for an Agricultural Disaster Designation after the recent deep freeze destroyed thousands of crops across Monroe County and New York.

Last May, a Freeze Warning was issued for the Finger Lakes region and state farmers reported that thousands of their crops, including grapes and apples, were ruined.

The USDA responded to state leaders calls by approving the designation for over 50 counties across New York, including Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.

Here’s how it works — farmers in these counties are eligible to be considered for an FSA Emergency Loan. They would be able to borrow up to 100% of production or losses to a maximum amount of $500k. Those eligible for the loans have eight months to apply.

These funds may be used to replace essential property, pay all or part of production costs, pay living expenses, or reorganize farming.

Farmers are encouraged to contact their local Farm Service Agency offices for more information on how to apply for these loans.