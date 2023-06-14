ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Supporters say the passing of this act will give people a second chance after doing time. Meaning it won’t be as hard to seek employment once serving out your punishment. Hence the term having a clean slate.

The Clean Slate Act would make it harder for the general public to see the person’s record and make it easier for someone who has been convicted to get on with their life.

However, managing partner Peter Pullano at the Tully Rinckey law firm in Rochester says this is for nonviolent crimes and does not completely get rid of the conviction altogether.

“It’s important to point out that the sealing seals it. seals your prior conviction from something like a prospective employer or someone in that situation. Law enforcement will always be able to look at it if it comes relevant for pistol permits and things like that. Federal investigatory authorities will still be able to look at the conviction,” says Pullano.

For misdemeanors it would be three years and for felonies it would be eight. Murder convictions and sexual offenses would not be sealed. The act is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Hochul.