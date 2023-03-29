ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State leaders announced that $100 million in ARPA funds will go towards expanding internet access for thousands of households in New York State.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was joined by Governor Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to announce the funding to improve the state’s broadband infrastructure in order to close the “digital divide” by providing access to people who need it the most.

Schumer said that he saw how essential it was to expand internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID we saw how essential this was. We saw people driving to libraries, fast food restaurants, and other places miles from their homes, sitting in parking lots for hours just to log on for the day, so they could go to work, talk to a doctor or do whatever else was needed,” said Schumer. “And that shouldn’t happen. No matter how small a community is, or how poor the residents are.”

Back in January, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the Broadband Advisory Task Force determined that certain areas in Monroe County are lacking internet service.

Bello also said that there were options to remedy the situation and that a final plan was going to be made to allocate funds.