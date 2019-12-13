Several GOP state senators opting not to run for re-election in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As we get closer to 2020, several New York Republican state senators have announced they are not seeking re-election.



Senator Betty Little and Senator Robach are just two of the Republicans who have announced they are not seeking re-election. On Monday, NY GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said the end of the year is the “natural time” when legislators decide whether or not to seek run for another term.

“We’ll be circulating nominating petitions by the end of February, so these retirement announcements now will allow party leaders the opportunity to recruit candidates. Recruitment is something we’ve been doing straight away,” said Nick Langworthy, NY GOP Chair.

He says while some are retiring, and others may be looking at private sector opportunities, everyone’s situation is different.

Langworthy continued by saying, “As you look towards what’s happened here in the capitol you have members that are used to being in a majority party and used to driving the policy discussion. They know in a 40 to 23 situation that they know that they’re not going to have many bills that are passed into law next year.”

Earlier this week the Senate Majority Leader said she believes Democrats will pick up “many more seats.”

“I think that many of these colleagues are seeing that they have no opportunity to voice their displeasure with the Trump policies and also they see that we will be holding on to the Majority,” said NYS Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan had this to say about the retirements, “I believe in who we are. I believe in what we’re doing. I believe in our philosophy and I believe after the last election what the democrats foisted upon the taxpayers this year is going to come back to bite them.”

A Senate Majority spokesperson said Wednesday, “Every day we see another Republican Senator abandon the sinking ship and announce their retirement. Having no money, no candidates, and no ideas is a bad combination.”

Assemblyman Stec announced he will run for Betty Little’s seat.