ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders and community members — in response to the attempted attack on Congressman Lee Zeldin and the fatal shooting of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz — are calling for a legislative session to repeal state bail reform laws.

At the Monroe County Hall of Justice on Saturday, leaders such as Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Candidate for Congress La’Ron Singletary claimed the suspect in the attack on Zeldin was released due to bail reform.

They also blamed New York’s recent gun legislation, claiming it is making communities unsafe for Rochester residents.

“Right now if I’m a law-abiding citizen in Rochester, I basically can’t protect myself anywhere, in the city of Rochester,” Ortt said. “We should be making it easier for people of all backgrounds, all colors, to protect themselves because nobody believes that the government is gonna protect them.”

New York’s bail reform law eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.