New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate. (Photo provided by the Associated Press)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over the Republican representative.

The lead currently stands at 54-37%, a slight increase from last month, when Siena pollsters found she was ahead of Zeldin by 14 points. Those numbers align with an Emerson College poll from September 9 that found Hochul had a 15-point lead over Zeldin, 50-35%.

The new Siena poll found the governor’s race is a dead heat among likely voters upstate, with Zeldin narrowly leading that category, 45-44%. Further south, Hochul has stirred up dominant support, leading among likely New York City voters 70-20%.

Other state Democrats running for reelection also continue to hold leads over their Republican opponents. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion by 19 points, and Attorney General Letitia James leads her opponent Michael Henry by 16 points. Democratic state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leads Paul Rodriguez, a Republican, by a larger 23-point margin, which is also up from an August poll.

Siena pollsters said economic issues are the main concern for New York voters as Election Day looms, with half of those polled voicing concerns. Threats to democracy and crime were runners-up.

Election Day is a little over a month away, on Tuesday, November 8.