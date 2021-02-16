New York State Board of Elections Calls on Oneida County Commissioners to Resign

Utica, N.Y.— The New York State Board of Elections has joined Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in calling for the removal of the Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners. On Monday during an executive session the state commissioners decided to give the county commissioners a week to make their decision on whether or not they would resign, if nothing changed in a week the state board of elections would reach out to Governor Andrew Cuomo themselves.

“They wanted to deliver a clear message,” John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections explained. “That our four commissioners felt that if they were not willing to resign their positions, we were prepared to send a letter to the Governor asking them to be removed.”

We’ve reached out multiple times to both the Governor, and the Oneida County Board of Election Commissioners, and have not heard back.