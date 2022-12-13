ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will remove the usage of the words “alien” and “illegal alien” when referring to immigrants from all statutes.

The new law will change these terms to mean “noncitizen” or “undocumented noncitizen” when referring to immigrants and illegal immigrants, respectively.

According to the law, the words were removed in order to coincide with New York State’s “inclusive and welcoming platform on immigration matters” and to demonstrate respect and humanity to the state’s immigrant population.

The law also says that New York is not the first state that has done this — both Colorado and California have dropped the word “alien” from their respective statutes.

In January 2021, President Biden introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 as his vision for immigration reform. Part of the bill aims to replace the word “alien” with “noncitizen” in federal immigration laws.