ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both candidates for the 25th District of New York — Congressman Joe Morelle and former Rochester Police Department chief La’Ron Singletary — spoke at their respective conferences on Friday explaining their stances on reproductive rights for Women’s Equality Day.

At Congressman Morelle’s conference, he was joined by Michelle Casey, the Board Chair of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts. Morelle said that, although today is a day of celebration, it’s been two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and that it’s important to fight for women’s rights.

“It’s shocking to think that my daughter’s granddaughter’s nieces now have fewer rights than their grandmothers and great-grandmothers before them,” Morelle said. “They’re fighting the fight we thought we had won, but we won’t let them face this horrifying threat without doing everything we can.”

Casey also explained her stance on reproductive rights, saying that some politicians are fighting to ban abortion access nationwide while noting the anger some people feel.

“There’s no doubt that people are outraged, and a majority of Americans want to see their rights to abortion, contraception, marriage equality and more protected and upheld,” Casey said. “We must elect champions of reproductive rights who will fight for these protections, and we’re proud to endorse Congressman Morelle in New York’s 25th District to do exactly that.”

At La’Ron Singletary’s conference held that afternoon, he also explained his stance on reproductive rights. He said that, while he considers himself to be pro-life, he disagrees with the stances that other Republicans are taking.

“I am not in favor of a nationwide ban on abortion,” Singletary said. “I understand there may be a time in a woman’s life where he may have to make a difficult decision.”

Singletary also noted that Rochester’s black community sees a high, disproportionate amount of abortions compared to white communities.

“For me, it’s about giving women, especially black women, the help and resources needed to make a choice they want to make. Not a choice they’re forced into,” Singletary continued.

