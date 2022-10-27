ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman and candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin held a conference Thursday at the Monroe County Hall of Justice.

Zeldin was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito and former Rochester Police Chief and candidate for Congress La’Ron Singletary, and candidate for U.S. Senate Joe Pinion.

During the conference, Zeldin criticized New York State’s bail reform laws and argued Governor Kathy Hochul’s strategies to combat crime aren’t effective, citing Rochester’s homicide rates.

Singletary also criticized both Governor Hochul and Joe Morelle, saying that they are both “out of touch” with the violence occurring in Rochester.

“This is about accountability of individuals who are breaking the law, not about law-abiding citizens buying legal guns,” Singletary said.

This conference comes after the gubernatorial debate between Governor Hochul and Zeldin on Tuesday evening where they challenged each other on topics ranging from bail reform to New York’s gun laws.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player below.