ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a nursing home in Albion.

After an investigation, Attorney General James said the owners of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center took advantage of New York’s Medicaid program to increase personal profits instead of using the funds for patient care or staffing.

Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General said the nursing home’s owners not only engaged in Medicaid fraud, the residents of the Villages were neglected and abused. James said they were forced to remain in dirty diapers for hours, were malnourished and dehydrated, and many residents developed infections due to inadequate care for bed sores and wounds.

According to James, residents were hospitalized and even died as a result of these alleged abuses — with some deaths going undocumented or unreported.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners allegedly did not take proper precautions. The OAG said the Villages kept positive cases a secret, forced staff to work even if they were sick, and failed to provide an adequate amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Every individual deserves to live out their golden years in comfort and with dignity,” said Attorney General James. “Yet the abject failure of The Villages and its owners to uphold their duty under the law caused residents to suffer inhumane treatment, neglect, and harm.”

The Office of the Attorney General is encouraging anyone with information and concerns about nursing home conditions to file a report on the office’s website or call (833)-249-8499.