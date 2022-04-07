ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State legislators have come to a conceptual agreement on the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Kathy Hochul said the budget will hopefully be finalized in the next day or so.

Hochul made this announcement during a press conference on Thursday. You can watch the full announcement in the player above.

The governor said the budget will be $220 billion, with 15% of state operating funds going to reserves. Hochul said the budget is balanced and fiscally responsible.

The budget was due on April 1. On Monday, a budget extender passed, letting state employees to continue receiving their paychecks.

According to Hochul, the budget will include:

Tax relief for middle-class families

A property tax break for homeowners

Starting June 1, a state sales tax suspension on fuel until December 31

A tax relief program for small businesses to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcohol to go with the purchase of food

$31.5 billion dollar program for school aid

An investment of $7 billion dollars over 4 years into childcare

Front-line worker healthcare bonuses

Wage increases for health aides

Funding for the healthcare system

Funding for the rental assistance program

Investment in clean energy

$25 billion for a five-year housing plan to create affordable homes

$32.8 billion for a transportation infrastructure plan

The replacement of JCOPE with a commission of 11 members to make recommendations to law school deans to give approval or denial

Addressing public safety, including bail reform

Watch the full Press Conference here: