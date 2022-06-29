ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the main candidates for the governor’s race in New York have been decided, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin are hitting the campaign trail for November.

On Wednesday, Governor Hochul was focused on ending gun violence and the recent Supreme Court decision on guns in New York while Congressman Zeldin said the issues to focus on are things all New Yorkers are worried about, such as crime, inflation, and the economy.

Zeldin said the major problems facing this nation and New York are cross-party lines. He said he feels he’s the man to fix it and, for 19 months, has been doing a lot of outreach events across the state. He’s hoping to build off those relationships going into November.

“We already have been doing a lot of outreach events to people of different backgrounds inside of New York City, especially with different groups. Dozens of events with the Asian-American community, the Jewish community, Hispanic voters, Black voters,” said Zeldin.

He added, “In order for us to win in November, we’re going to continue to lean heavily to the effort to engage with people who are Democrats, who are independents, and a lot of the issues that matter most to New York Republicans are also issues that matter to New Yorkers of all stripes: like crime and public safety and the economy.”

At a press conference, Governor Hochul spoke primarily on ending gun violence. She said that stopping gun deaths, especially after the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops, needs to be a priority.

The Governor said the decision by the Supreme Court on reversing the law limiting guns in public is only going to drag New Yorkers backward.

“I want the people of New York to know: We take this deadly seriously. The Supreme Court decision was a setback for us, but I’d call it a temporary setback because we are going to marshal the resources — the intellect, Governor Hochul said.” We’ve been talking to leaders in this industry and academics and people in think tanks to find out what we can do legally, constitutionally, to make sure that we do not surrender my right as governor or our rights as New Yorkers to protect ourselves from gun violence.”

She added, “This is a nationwide crisis. Too many lives are being lost here in New York– but I will not rest as the governor of this state until we’ve done everything in our power to end this gun epidemic once and for all here in the State of New York– because we’re not going backward, we’re going forward. And I want to say: if six Supreme Court justices want to take us backward, we have a legislature full of duly-elected representatives who actually speak for the people of this state.”