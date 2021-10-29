Hochul responds to AG Letitia James’ gubernatorial campaign, charges against Fmr. Gov. Cuomo

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul addressed two of the major stories coming out of New York State in the last 24 hours; a new challenger in the race for Governor and accusations against her predecessor.

On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that she would be running for Governor. Hochul was asked about James’ campaign and said she’s ready for a “robust campaign.”

“Right now I’m focused on governing,” said Hochul. “I’ve been on the job for two months and people have appreciated the approach I’ve had in government. So, I anticipate many many people running for this position.”

Hochul said the 2022 Gubernatorial election would be her 13th race and that she will “run hard.”

The Governor also addressed reports that former Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to be charged with forcible touching following accusations made against a woman in the Executive Mansion.

“I stand with the woman in this situation but also all the women who come forward to tell their stories of harassment or abuse.”

Hochul says she is implementing several changes to government in the Empire State, including mandatory in-person training and that an outside law firm will handle any future allegations.

Hochul was in Chemung County on Friday afternoon meeting with essential workers and executives at Corning Inc. in Big Flats where the COVID-19 vaccine vials are produced.

Hochul is also scheduled to appear at the Finger Lakes Beer Festival at Watkins Glen International on Friday night.