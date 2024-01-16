ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul held a conference Tuesday morning to outline the Executive Budget for the 2025 fiscal year and investments.

The governor recently outlined what the state will shift its focus toward this year in her State of the State. The state aims to combat crime, make living in the state more affordable, and strengthen the state’s economy. On Tuesday, Governor Hochul introduced a $233 billion state budget, which was a 4.5% increase from the years prior.

In the budget proposal, the governor says that she will explain how this budget will address many issues such as the migrant crisis, crime, and the housing shortage. It will also look to improve affordability, healthcare, and economic competitiveness.

“I said, ‘Even in our darkest hours, I can still see light on the horizon,'” said Governor Hochul. “I stand by that message today and I stand by my commitment to fight for the rights of New Yorkers and pursue the common good with common sense by seeking common ground.”

The number one priority the state is highlighting is public safety — with Hochul announcing $40M will go towards retail theft, $40M for domestic violence, and $35M in hate crimes.

For education, she announced $25 billion towards education funding — the highest in New York’s history — to train teachers for “Back to Basics” learning, fund SUNY and CUNY operations, and capital projects.

In regards to the migrant crisis across the state, the state is proposing to put $2.4 billion towards managing the migrant crisis, such as putting them to work and giving them housing. She acknowledges that housing is a challenge for everyone in the state and announced a new tax incentive for housing development in New York City.

Other investments include over $100M for mental health services, $67 million for the opioid epidemic, $6B for the healthcare industry, and $47 million to grow 25 million trees by 2033. Some of these investments will aim to bring more jobs to the state.

Full Press Conference:

