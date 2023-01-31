ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill that would allow families of a wrongful death victim to have more power to sue the accuser has been vetoed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The bill was called the Grieving Families Act (Senate Bill S74A) and it initially aimed at allowing relatives of the victims of wrongful death to recover compensation for the emotional anguish of losing their loved one, according to the bill.

The bill said that it would’ve extended the time period for relatives to take action by one year and six months — increasing the time period to three and a half years.

Lawmakers who wrote the bill say that the current law only awards compensation for pecuniary losses and that the law doesn’t recognize non-married couples.

In a letter addressing the veto, Governor Hochul said the bill was vetoed because it didn’t take into account the impact it would have on the economy, businesses, and the health care system of New York.

Despite her vetoing of the bill, Hochul acknowledges that she agrees with the intent of the bill and says that she is still committed to delivering justice for New Yorkers.