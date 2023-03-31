ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul will be making an announcement Friday afternoon regarding the recent swatting incidents that took place throughout New York State.

Hochul will be joined by the New York State Police and the New York State Department of Education to discuss the incidents, She said that she will address the public in a press conference at 1 p.m.

According to troopers, several schools throughout the state involved a caller saying that there was an active shooter inside the building. These calls ended up being proven false.

On Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a similar report about gunshots at Brockport High School. After an investigation, there was no danger to anyone at the school.

A similar incident occurred at Brighton High School after they were informed of an active shooter threat. An investigation was launched at the school and there was no credible threat. In addition, several schools in Albany received similar threats.

These incidents occurred