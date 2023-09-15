ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester today to announce a strategy to combat the surge of car thefts throughout New York State.

Hochul said that New Yorkers wake up to notice that their driveways are empty or that their car is missing from the curb, increasing the feeling of helplessness in the victims of these thefts and increasing the danger for everyone else, including those stealing the cars.

She says this especially hits hard for Kia and Hyundai owners, where an exploit allows thieves to start a Hyundai and Kia due to certain cars missing a key security feature. This was brought to light through a TikTok challenge. According to Hochul, two-thirds of the state’s car thefts happen in Rochester and Buffalo.

In order to prevent these thefts, Governor Hochul introduced the Comprehensive Auto Theft Reduction Strategy (CARS). The plan includes a $50M investment to equip law enforcement with new technology and $5 million reserved for Erie County.

The New York State Police will also be directed to ramp up enforcement in high-theft areas and to strengthen prosecutors in these car theft cases. A public service campaign will be available to educate at-risk car owners to take anti-theft measures to protect their cars.

The plan also highlights a $5 million investment in prevention programs for teens and younger adults — the age range of the suspects in these thefts, according to Hochul.

“To all the criminals out there, make no mistake: no more free rides,” said Hochul. “There will be consequences for everyone who breaks the laws in the Great State of New York.”