ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety.

They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe.

Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the pursuit of getting illegal guns off the streets while adding that making it harder to obtain guns is lowering the rate of gun violence — citing murders and shootings are down 2% in the nation and 14% statewide.

“Real progress has been made. And I’m proud of that, but I will never stand here and say we’re done,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re better than the rest of the country, yes. But people are still anxious and have fear about what’s going on, which is why I’m supportive of local law enforcement its New York City, Rochester, or bringing in state police to help local law enforcement and elected officials who are responsible for this. I’m not walking away from it. “

Senate Republican Leader Robb Ortt responded to the conference and said that “announcing additional resources to address the state’s rampant crime wave is an Election Day ‘Hail Mary.” He also added that “these statements also display a total failure of leadership and are insulting to millions of New Yorkers who fear for their safety.”