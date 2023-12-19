Editor’s Note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 9:45 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced she will be signing a racial justice legislation Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear what the bill is, but recently, state lawmakers passed a bill that would create a state commission to examine slavery and discrimination against African Americans and recommend reparations.

According to the bill, the examination would include how much the state and federal government supported slavery and the economic, political, and educational disparities faced by Black people in New York.

Governor Hochul is scheduled to sign the legislation at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.