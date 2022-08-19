ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — In May, following the terrible Buffalo attack at Topp’s Supermarket, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 to further fight terrorism and now the NYS leader is setting aside $10 million for threat assessment and management. This action works directly with Homeland Security in all 57 counties and New York City.

“In the wake of the horrific white supremacist attack in my hometown of Buffalo, we committed to confronting and eradicating the scourge of domestic terror,” said Governor Hochul. “My number one priority as Governor is keeping New Yorkers safe, and this much-needed funding will be critical to supporting our local public safety partners to confront domestic terrorism within their own communities. By working together, we can make sure New York is prepared for any and all risks that threaten our collective security, and prevent future acts of domestic terrorism and extremist violence across the state.”

Leadership on developing Team Action Management (TAM) teams and solidifying funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and NYC at a two-day summit last week. Homeland Security is reassuring localities to develop TAM teams as a means of mitigating targeted rampage.

“Governor Hochul understands that in order to execute state policy locally, counties need funding to do so,” said New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario. “This funding is instrumental in supporting the development of threat assessment and management.”

Developing these teams will also aid in meeting the requirements of creating domestic terrorism prevention plans. Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.

The recent increase in domestic terror attacks expresses one of the most pressing threats to public safety across the US. Domestic terror attacks and plots have tripled nationally over the last 10 years. In 2021, there were 73 terrorist attacks and uncovered plots in the nation, including 38 white supremacist and similarly like-minded terrorist attacks and plots.