ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul on Friday vetoed legislation that would’ve amended the retirement and social security laws related to deputies of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the legislation, if it was passed, all deputy sheriffs in Monroe County would’ve received the same retirement benefits. Specifically, deputy sheriffs of Monroe County’s Civil Bureau would’ve had similar retirement benefits that were already provided to other law enforcement officers in the county.

The bill said that Monroe County would’ve adopted a 25-year retirement plan for its deputy sheriffs — the benefit would be one-fiftieth of the final average salary per year of service, no reduction for early retirement, and the county would’ve borne the full costs of this plan.

On June 2, 2022, the original bill (S08682) was substituted for a new bill (A9440) after passing the New York State Senate. After passing New York State Assembly and being delivered to Governor Hochul, the bill was vetoed on December 16.

According to a statement, Gov. Hochul vetoed this bill and other bills that would have provided local and state employees with enhanced retirement and disability benefits. In the statement, she said that, although she supports public employees, the bills lacked a funding source or plan to cover costs.

“The aggregate costs of these bills would impose a substantial burden on New York State taxpayers,” Gov. Hochul wrote. “To provide all the benefits envisioned by these bills, the State and its localities would be required to pay a combined, estimated total of over $361 million in near-term costs and $1.4 billion in long-term costs.”

The vetoing of the bill drew criticism from Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R, C-Greece), who expressed his disappointment that Governor Hochul vetoed the bill.

“It is disheartening that the governor has chosen to circumvent the will of Monroe County’s elected representatives at the state and county levels and veto legislation that would’ve given Monroe County’s civil deputies the opportunity for more equitable retirement benefits,” said Jensen.