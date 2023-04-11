ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that New York State will create a stockpile of misoprostol in response to recent rulings on abortion medication.

During the virtual conference, Governor Hochul says that, in regard to reproductive freedom, there have been “historic and horrific” setbacks.

“This isn’t just an attack on abortion, this is an attack on democracy. Courts have never before revoked a science-backed decision by the FDA,” Hochul said. “If this decision stands, it could have unprecedented consequences that reach far beyond abortion.”

Hochul also says that, if the decision stands, $25 million will be allocated to reproductive healthcare providers to support access to other forms of care.

Last week, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued an order to restrict access to mifepristone, which is an abortion medication.

According to Dr. Gabriela Aguilar, not only is mifepristone an abortion medication, but it is also used as a treatment for those who experienced miscarriage.

The order is not set to take effect until the end of the week, but the Justice Department appealed the ruling.

Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision came around the same time that US District Judge Thomas O. Rice issued a separate ruling that directed authorities not to make changes to restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states, not including New York.

Last year, Governor Hochul has called the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a step backward, while also saying that she was horrified by the decision. Since then, New York State made $35M available for abortion providers to boost their services and security.

Gov. Hochul will be holding the press conference at 12:00 p.m.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.