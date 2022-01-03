Gov. Hochul proposes term limits for statewide elected officials, ban outside income

December 20, 2021 – New York City – Governor Kathy Hochul, joined by Jackie Bray, Acting Commissioner of New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia updates New Yorkers on the Covid-19 spread in New York State, particularly on the Omicron variant, during a press briefing Monday December 20, 2021 in New York City. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a plan to institute term limits and an outside income ban for some statewide elected positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller

“On day one as governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” Gov. Hochul said in a Monday press release. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Officials from the governors office say Hochul will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for statewide elected officials and also propose legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same statewide elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that must receive ethics board approval.

