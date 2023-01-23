Editor’s Note: Governor Hochul’s announcement will be live-streamed on this page at 1:45 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced she will be in Rochester Monday afternoon to discuss housing and lead exposure proposals.

This announcement will come weeks after her State of the State address. During the address, Governor Hochul said that equal access to housing is a must for New York while explaining her strategy to build 800,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.

The strategy includes the removal of zoning obstacles and $270 million in funding for infrastructure and planning.

Hochul will be making the announcement at Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue.

