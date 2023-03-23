ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul is sticking to her proposed changes to bail reform.

“Removing the least restrictive standards for the serious crimes and repeat offenses that the legislature has already deemed eligible for bail,” said Hochul. “That’s the only category we are talking about. I want to make it clear that we are not incarcerating people for low-level crimes or criminalizing poverty, but giving judges the discretion necessary to ensure public safety.”

The Governor cited John Jay College and the New York Criminal Justice Agency saying bail reform is working for lower-level offenses, but for violent felonies, there has been an uptick in people reoffending.

“Our own data that we are just releasing today, mirror the trends that were just released in those other studies,” Hochul said. “Rearrests are increasing for people with violent felonies, while they are decreasing for people charged with other offenses. In other words, a relatively small percentage of people are responsible for a disproportioned share of our public safety challenges. These individuals are the focus of our bail proposal.”

However, some in her own party are against making any changes to the law. A rally was held on Wednesday at the Capitol.

“I had an opportunity to meet with the governor on this issue. She asked me to meet with her team. I have been requesting that meeting for weeks,” said Assemblymember Latrice Walker. “I said put your numbers with your other numbers because the Department of Criminal Justice Services has said to you, time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time again that Bail Reform is working!”

The Governor said she has already been meeting with the legislative leaders to talk about priorities and at the end of the day. they will come together to have a budget that works for the people of New York State.

The final budget is due April 1st.