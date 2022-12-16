ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Thursday five projects in the Village of Newark as a part of New York’s $10M Downtown Revitalization Award.

The purpose of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, according to state officials, is to turn downtown areas into places where people can enjoy recreational opportunities, the Erie Canal waterfront, and local events.

“We are reinvigorating downtown communities across New York State, creating more accessible and affordable places to live,” said Gov. Hochul. “As an Erie County native, I know the impact that funding for these local improvements will have in the Village of Newark, allowing visitors and residents alike to better access recreational opportunities, public spaces, and other amenities.”

The five projects in the village that are being funded through the initiative are as follows:

Creating a regional health and wellness center. ($3,340,000)

Repurposing Coventry Commons’s manufacturing space into around 95 apartments and 5,000 square feet of community space. ($2M)

Building the Newark Canalside Hotel — a 98-room hotel with a banquet and conference center. ($1,985,000)

Improving the Canal port by adding an amphitheater, a farmer’s market, and a kayak launch. ($1,580,000

Restore the former Newark hospital into an apartment building. ($795,000)

State officials say these investments are part of Governor Hochul’s efforts to revitalize the state economy and create more opportunities in the Finger Lakes area.