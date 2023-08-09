ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been one month since many areas throughout New York State were affected by flooding and storm damage — and homeowners in these impacted areas will be seeing aid.

On Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced that up to $3 million in emergency assistance will be provided to eligible homeowners in the counties impacted by floods, including Ontario County.

Emergency repair grants will be given to homeowners whose properties suffered damages due to the flooding and storms. Applicants can receive up to $50,000 in grant funds if their incomes are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and whose properties are in the following counties:

Ontario

Clinton

Essex

Hamilton

Dutchess

Putnam

Rockland

Westchester



“This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives,” Gov. Hochul said.

Applications for the grants will launch on Friday. Homeowners looking to apply for grants may find more information about the program here.