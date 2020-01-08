Gov. Cuomo proposes workforce development initiatives in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — As a part of his 2020 State of the State address, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to expand New York’s Workforce Development Initiative.

This expansion includes several proposals, all centered around increasing workforce training and education.

First, the Governor proposes building two new Future of Work Centers. These work centers will be like the already existing centers; Northland’s Workforce Training Center in Buffalo and the Workforce Training Center in Syracuse. The two new Future of Work Centers will be chosen by fall 2020 and sited by 2021.

The Second proposition is investing $14 million into expanding apprenticeship opportunities across the state.

Next, the Governor plans on creating 12 additional P-Techs. P-Techs, part of the P-Tech Early College High School program, allow High-School.

The next significant proposal involves expanding ways for people to train in and join “The Green Economy”. This proposal includes several other plans all around making that process easier.

It begins by investing $40 Million, over the next five years to train 40,000 clean energy workers. NYSERDA aims to train and place workers in the clean energy industry.

The 13 public colleges in the state that have automotive programs will expand their automotive teaching courses to include training for electric vehicles.

In addition, SUNY’s Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University campuses will begin their partnership with the Offshore Wind Training Institute. This aims to train students in wind industry jobs. Training is expected to begin in 2021.

The final plan as part of this proposal is to establish the Solar Energy Corp. Their goal will be to train interested people on how to build and install solar arrays in state parks and DEC facilities.