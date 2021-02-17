GOP Assembly members ‘demand’ Academy remove Gov. Cuomo’s Emmy award

State Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, included a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C,I-Schoharie) drafted a letter alongside other Republicans to National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences President Adam Sharp.

The lawmakers demanded that the Academy remove Gov. Cuomo’s Emmy award following reports that his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted the Cuomo administration made efforts to hide information on nursing home fatalities from the press, public and state Legislature.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes, COVID-19 in New York: ‘Everybody did the best they could’

Tague believes that the governor created this cover-up to protect his public image and is therefore “undeserving” of an award that celebrates his daily press briefings that “elevated his celebrity” throughout 2020.

“The governor put his increasing fame before the lives of thousands of New Yorkers, and that should be shocking and sickening to us all. People have been wanting, now more than ever, to see those in politics and media put aside their partisanship and do what’s right for everyday people, and now more than ever, the Academy has the opportunity to show the world that what the governor did is wrong. The governor made a poor decision that caused thousands of people to lose their lives and then tried to hide it from all of us, and if that isn’t something we can all agree is terrible, I don’t know what is.

Assemblyman Chris Tague

Read Tague’s letter to the National Academy of Television Arts and SciencesDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss