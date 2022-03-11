NEW YORK (WIVB) — With Primary Day less than four months away, Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin each have the inside track to win their party nomination. Exclusive polling from News 4, The Hill, and Emerson College show they both have leads over rivals from their own party.

Hochul, the incumbent who took the job when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal last August, enjoys the more comfortable lead. The polling shows Democratic voters favor her 42.1% to 9.7% over New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Rep. Tom Suozzi has support from 7% of registered Democrats and Paul Nichols carries 5.4%.

27.1% of registered Democrats say they are undecided.

However, if former Governor Cuomo were to enter the race, the numbers shift. In a hypothetical Democratic primary involving Cuomo, Hochul would lead him 37% to 33.2%.

The polling of Democratic voters carries a margin of error of +/-4.3%.

Zeldin, the Republican congressman, leads his next closest challenger by less than 10 points. 26.9% of registered Republicans polled support him, while Andrew Giuliani has support from 17.2% of them. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino has 11.2%.

Harry Wilson, who entered the race last month, receives 5.8%, while Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli has 5.2%. Derrick Gibson (2.7%) and Kris Lord (1.1%) round out the crowded Republican field.

The margin of error in the Republican polling is +/- 6.5%.

Primary Day is June 28.