Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick announces run for Comptroller

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick has announced his run for Erie County Comptroller.

The announcement came Sunday morning via a video on his website.

“I have lived in the City of Tonawanda for over 30 years,” Hardwick said. “It was here that I chose to raise my family, and I think I have a real sense of what kind of leadership our county needs and deserves.”

Hardwick, a Democrat, holds a Ph.D. from SUNY Binghamton, and was first elected to the Erie County Legislature in 2009.

“In fact, my doctoral dissertation was on the topic of county government,” Hardwick said. “The current state of the Erie County Comptroller’s office is truly tragic. There is very little ‘comptrolling’ occurring in that office and a lot of hyper-partisan activity.”

Prior to becoming a member of the County Legislature, Hardwick joined the Department of Political Science at Canisius College in 1989. He has taught courses on American government, public policy and public administration among other topics.

“I am eager to restore respect for the quality of work produced by the Comptroller’s office,” Hardwick said. “While we all may disagree from time to time, we need collegiality now more than ever. Watching the chaos at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday reaffirmed my commitment to civility and constructive dialogue at a time when our nation is so deeply divided. It is said that ‘all politics is local,’ and I believe Erie County should and can be a true model for good government that represents the will of the people we serve.”