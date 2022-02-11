ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo will file misconduct complaints against the Attorney General’s Office for her investigation into his sexual harassment allegations, according to Cuomo’s attorney.

According to Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, he will personally file ethics complaints with the New York State Bar Supreme Court Attorney Grievance Committee against AG Letitia James, Attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark. Glavin claims that investigators who examined sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo “ignored evidence of witness tampering, witness intimidation, perjury and the Attorney General misused their office.”

“There was clear and obvious misconduct by the AG’s Office throughout this process that appeared to have been directly tied to her political ambitions,” Glavin said.

Glavin added that the complaints will be submitted to District Attorneys regarding the claims, especially in the case of Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide who claimed he sexually harassed her.

According to Glavin, “investigators ignored evidence that witnesses lied and did not question Lindsey Boylan about threats she made — including threatening to destroy a former co-worker’s life, which caused him to change his testimony.”