Cuomo indicates special election will be held in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — An election is needed to replace former Rep. Chris Collin’s seat, and this week Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted at when that will take place.

The seat — which opened after Collins resigned and pleaded guilty in an insider trading case — could stay open until next November, when it would normally be on the ballot.

But earlier this week Cuomo made it clear that New York’s 27th district deserves representation, and said he will hold a special election.

Cuomo said he’ll likely hold the special election on April 28 — when voters will already be at the polls for the presidential primaries in New York Sate.