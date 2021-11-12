Cuomo considering election bid for NY Attorney General, per report

(WETM) – Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a run for his former job as New York’s Attorney General, according to a report from The New York Post.

The Post reports that in the last 24 hours, several of Cuomo’s confidants have mentioned a potential run for Attorney General. Cuomo served as New York’s Attorney General from 2007-10 before being elected to three terms as Governor.

“People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person with direct knowledge told The Post.

“They’re floating it… and gauging people’s reactions.”

Cuomo currently has an $18 million war chest that could be used in a future attempt to re-invigorate his political career.

Should he seek to run for the Attorney General role Cuomo could potentially replace Letitia James, whose report into Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of female staffers led to the Governor’s resignation in August 2021.

James has announced her own campaign for Governor against Cuomo’s successor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi denied the rumor to The Post, saying “There is a ton of idle speculation out there and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads.”