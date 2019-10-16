Bellavia to meet with President Trump, discuss whether to run for NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David Bellavia said last week he has made a decision about whether to run for the congressional seat vacated by Chris Collins, who was convicted earlier this month on federal insider trading charges.

While Collins awaits sentencing, the future of the 27th district, and more importantly who will represent it on Capitol Hill, remains in question.

But it’s a question that could be answered, in an expected meeting between Bellavia and President Donald Trump, when a soldier once again, could receive his marching orders.

Bellavia will have another important meeting with the president in the coming days that will impact his future and the future of the 27th district.

Multiple sources tell News 4 Bellavia will be meeting with President Trump, who will offer his advice on whether to run for the seat — an all-out lock for the Batavia resident to receive the nod of Republicans, according to recent polls.

The sources don’t know whether the president will order Bellavia to serve his country in a congressional capacity, or offered another position within the administration.

In polls released Aug. 9, Bellavia beat out all other Republicans — with the exception of Collins, who at the time, was still a free man who was promising to be exonerated in federal court.

Bellavia faired better than Senator Chris Jacobs and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who also said a decision about whether to run is forthcoming. They are joining Senator Rob Ortt and attorney and former judge Beth Parlato. Many of the candidates have told me they would be hesitant against Bellavia.

Whoever wins the Republican nod will face off against Democrat Nate McMurray.

Also up in the air is a decision by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who could set a date for a special election rather than allow the 27th congressional seat to go unfilled until next November.

The future for Bellavia could have a big impact, and will likely come into focus well before any special election, which could happen next spring to coincide with New York’s presidential primary.