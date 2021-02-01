As judge orders NY-22 results be certified with Tenney lead, Brindisi’s lawyers request new audit of votes

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lawyers for Democrat Anthony Brindisi filed paperwork in court Monday afternoon requesting Tuesday’s court-ordered certification of votes be delayed pending a new audit.

The request was uploaded to the court’s website during the one hour break of what could have been the last session at the State Supreme Court level.

In Monday’s court hearings, each county boards of elections are during an updated canvass of ballots that were ruled either valid or invalid by Justice Scott DelConte on Friday.

Friday’s ruling was a blow to Brindisi’s hopes that batches of dozen ballots, challenged by the campaigns during the initial canvass after Election Day, would be ultimately counted.

Justice DelConte set a Tuesday deadline for each county board of elections to send its final totals to the State Board of Elections, which is the formal step in declaring an election winner.

The latest unofficial count has Republican Claudia Tenney ahead by 122 votes, a lead likely insurmountable by the handful of challenged ballots that will count.

In court paperwork, Brindisi’s team alleges: “Substantial errors and irregularities in the conduct

of the election have come to light. As these proceedings have continued, that evidence has only

mounted… As a result, a hand audit is warranted under New York law and should be immediately ordered.”