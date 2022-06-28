RochesterFirst
(Photo by Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images)
by: Hailie Higgins
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 / 09:34 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 28, 2022 / 09:48 PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic candidacy in the 2022 gubernatorial primary election, the Associated Press called Tuesday night.
They made the decision at 9:25 p.m.
BREAKING: Kathy Hochul wins Democratic nomination for governor in New York primary election. #APRaceCall at 9:25 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 29, 2022
