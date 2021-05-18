Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

FILE — In this April 28, 2021 file photo, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaks to reporters outside the building where his father lives, in New York. Andrew Giuliani announced Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, potentially setting up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Giuliani is announcing that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York.

That could set up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The 35-year-old son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced his campaign in an interview with the New York Post.

Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax.

He has never run for public office.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.