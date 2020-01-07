2020 State of the State: What we know about Gov. Cuomo’s proposals so far

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out his legislative proposals for 2020 ahead of his State of the State address on Wednesday.

News 8 WROC will livestream the governor’s address on our website, with coverage beginning at 1:10 p.m. EST.

However, much of what Cuomo is expected to be address, has already been known as the governor’s office has trickled out proposals and agenda items for the past few weeks, including:

The governor’s office has unveiled other legislative proposals as well.

That’s what we know so far, but we expect to get more details about said proposals during Wednesday’s speech.

A couple things that jump out as having a major impact in Rochester are the proposals to bring three tech companies to downtown, with 700+ jobs, and the $300 million investment in Erie Canal renovations and projects.

Other statewide topics could certainly impact Rochester residents as well — like a high speed rail service that would connect all the major Upstate New York cities.

Our special live coverage of Gov. Cuomo’s annual State of the State address begins Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. EST.