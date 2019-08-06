State Politics

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Bills QB Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol, status uncertain for Sunday
Top Stories
Opposing coach gives 7-year-old with special needs chance to score his first TD
Bernie Sanders has heart procedure, cancels campaign events
WROC scheduled to be off air for transmitter maintenance
Planned Parenthood has been building a secret abortion ‘mega-clinic’ in Illinois
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills QB Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol, status uncertain for Sunday
Top Stories
Hilton varsity football adds first female player
Amerks’ Chris Taylor joins Sabres after assistant takes medical leave, Gord Dineen now interim head coach
East High’s Daniel is Player of the Week
Allen in concussion protocol, Bills getting Matt Barkley ready to start if necessary
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Opposing coach gives 7-year-old with special needs chance to score his first TD
Top Stories
Spectrum cable, internet prices going up
Top Stories
Monro continues Rochester success story
VIDEO: Woman taunts lion after crossing barrier at Bronx Zoo
High school football player caught on camera pausing for national anthem
Why books are better than ebooks for child development
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
State Politics
New NY bill would allow pharmacists to give vaccinations to children
What Chris Collins’ resignation means for western New Yorkers
‘Fusion voting’ a focus of NY Public Finance Reform Commission hearings
Cuomo signs law making it easier to vote in primary elections
Gov. Cuomo wants region to work together on pot, vaping
More State Politics Headlines
NY lawmakers considering public funding for political campaigns
WNY State Senator to speak out against bill aiming to ban gun raffles in NY
NY lawmaker wants ban on plastic toiletry bottles in hotels
Assemblyman Harry Bronson wants to give tax credits to home caretakers
State reverses course on new license plate plans
Hundreds of vape shops could be in jeopardy after NY bans flavored e-cigarettes
NY lawmakers to look at expanding access to rural broadband
NY congressman sounds alarm across on 2020 Census
Judge: NY Lawmakers can keep pay raises, outside employment
Local lawmakers push back against new license plate fees
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Rounds of rain today, temperatures tumble
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss