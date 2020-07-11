1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

With fans back, Power is fastest at Road America practice

by: STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Will Power had the fastest practice time to open the first day of the Rev Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday at Road America as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season.

Power, a Chevy driver and member of Team Penske, finished the more than 4-mile, 14-turn road course in 1 minute, 46.0021 seconds for a speed of 136.322 mph. He was followed in order by Jack Harvey (1:46.1606), Josef Newgarden (1:46.1914), Felix Rosenqvist (1:46.2319) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (1:46.2519).

Qualifying is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern with the race taking place at 5:15 p.m.

All the drivers are chasing Scott Dixon, who tops the point standings after winning the first two IndyCar races of the season at Fort Worth, Texas, and Indianapolis. This marks the first of two straight doubleheaders, as the IndyCar circuit heads to Iowa next weekend.

This is only the third event on the IndyCar schedule after the pandemic caused the season to start nearly three months late. It’s the first IndyCar race of the year to feature spectators.

The series is treating each event separately, guided by local and state regulations.

Road America’s sprawling, 640-acre layout surrounding the course allows fans to practice social distancing and roam the property rather than crowding into a grandstand.

“We thought this would be a good place,’’ said Steve Lemon, a fan from Kankakee, Illinois, who says he usually goes to about three IndyCar races a year. “We’re very concerned, but obviously with it being spread out and being a road course, it’s better than being stuck in a grandstand. It’s safer.’’

Lemon, who was wearing a face mask, said that “if it had been an oval, we wouldn’t have gone.’’

Fans received temperature checks at gates and received masks and hand sanitizer as they entered. Wearing a mask was encouraged but not required.

IndyCar also plans to have spectators next weekend for a doubleheader in Iowa, where the oval track has grandstands. IndyCar organizers are hoping fans will fill 50% of the speedway’s capacity for the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

