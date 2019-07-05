Wings finally climb back to .500

The Wings opened the season with one win and one loss. Since then, their record has shown more losses than wins. At worst, it was 12 more losses than wins (17-29).

Thursday night, Rochester celebrated our nation’s birthday by finally getting their record back to square.

The Wings secured all the offense it needed for the win in the second inning, plating six runs on seven consecutive hits and won 11-1 to even their record at 42-42.

The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the first with a run and took an early 1-0 lead before their offensive outburst in the second. Rochester then tacked on a run in the top of the fourth and extended its lead to 8-1 which knocked Delgado out of the game.

In the bottom of the third, Clint Frazier smacked a ground-rule double to right field and scored on a single from Breyvic Valera to give the RailRiders their lone tally of the game, making it 7-1.

In front of a sellout crowd in Moosic, Rochester notched their season-high with 20 hits in the game. The top three in the order–Nick Gordon, Drew Maggi and Jake Cave–combined for ten hits, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

The Railriders will face off against the Red Wings again in a double-header Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.