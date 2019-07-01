Wimbledon Glance: Barty makes debut as No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had "worked hard to make better decisions" but "failed to do that" during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground.